Table Of Contents
- Preface
- Introduction: The Hard Way Is Easier
- Exercise 0: The Setup
- Exercise 1: A Good First Program
- Exercise 2: Comments And Pound Characters
- Exercise 3: Numbers And Math
- Exercise 4: Variables And Names
- Exercise 5: More Variables And Printing
- Exercise 6: Strings And Text
- Exercise 7: More Printing
- Exercise 8: Printing, Printing
- Exercise 9: Printing, Printing, Printing
- Exercise 10: What Was That?
- Exercise 11: Asking Questions
- Exercise 12: Prompting People
- Exercise 13: Parameters, Unpacking, Variables
- Exercise 14: Prompting And Passing
- Exercise 15: Reading Files
- Exercise 16: Reading And Writing Files
- Exercise 17: More Files
- Exercise 18: Names, Variables, Code, Functions
- Exercise 19: Functions And Variables
- Exercise 20: Functions And Files
- Exercise 21: Functions Can Return Something
- Exercise 22: What Do You Know So Far?
- Exercise 23: Strings, Bytes, and Character Encodings
- Exercise 24: More Practice
- Exercise 25: Even More Practice
- Exercise 26: Congratulations, Take A Test!
- Exercise 27: Memorizing Logic
- Exercise 28: Boolean Practice
- Exercise 29: What If
- Exercise 30: Else And If
- Exercise 31: Making Decisions
- Exercise 32: Loops And Lists
- Exercise 33: While Loops
- Exercise 34: Accessing Elements Of Lists
- Exercise 35: Branches and Functions
- Exercise 36: Designing and Debugging
- Exercise 37: Symbol Review
- Exercise 38: Doing Things To Lists
- Exercise 39: Dictionaries, Oh Lovely Dictionaries
- Exercise 40: Modules, Classes, And Objects
- Exercise 41: Learning To Speak Object Oriented
- Exercise 42: Is-A, Has-A, Objects, and Classes
- Exercise 43: Gothons From Planet Percal #25
- Exercise 44: Inheritance Vs. Composition
- Exercise 45: You Make A Game
- Exercise 46: A Project Skeleton
- Exercise 47: Automated Testing
- Exercise 48: Advanced User Input
- Exercise 49: Making Sentences
- Exercise 50: Your First Website
- Exercise 51: Getting Input From A Browser
- Exercise 52: The Start Of Your Web Game
- Advice From An Old Programmer
- Next Steps
- Appendix A: Command Line Crash Course
Common Student Questions
- How long does this course take?
- You should take as long as it takes to get through it, but focus on doing work every day. Some people take about 3 months, others 6 months, and some only a week. I can do it in about 4 hours or less if I hurry and don't do the Study Drills.
- What kind of computer do I need?
- You can do it on most any computer. It works on Windows, macOS, and Linux with instructions for all three in the first exercise.