Table Of Contents

Common Student Questions

How long does this course take?
You should take as long as it takes to get through it, but focus on doing work every day. Some people take about 3 months, others 6 months, and some only a week. I can do it in about 4 hours or less if I hurry and don't do the Study Drills.
What kind of computer do I need?
You can do it on most any computer. It works on Windows, macOS, and Linux with instructions for all three in the first exercise.

